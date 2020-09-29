NIGEL Gilbert is an award-winning UK artist now living and working in Andalucia. He has an exhibition of prints at Bio Beach Club, El Morche from October 1 to 28.

Formerly an architect-illustrator with an international portfolio of clients,

Gilbert has previously exhibited at the Mall and Anise Galleries in London,

the National Waterfront Museum, the Oriel Ynyws Mon, and the

Royal Cambrian Academy, all in Wales.

-- Advertisement --



He describes his style as “influenced by comics panels and Japanese woodcuts. Ink line and wash are used to set down shapes, tones and textures. Colour washes are overlaid to build up a graphic effect in-depth.”

He adds “I want my hand-made work to be seen as a welcome escape from the manufactured anxieties and antagonisms of today. So here are pictures of life’s unguarded moments, portraits of human character and attitude, landscapes of stillness and solitude, and images conjuring up memories and dreams.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Award-winning UK artist to launch exhibition in El Morche”.

You may also wish to read “Something fishy going on as twelve cooks take part in the Quisquilla de Motril.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axrquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!