HOTEL Yaramar in Fuengirola is the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic as owners ML Hoteles have announced that it will close on Sunday October 4 and will not open again until April 2021.

The decision has been made to ensure that there is stability for the staff so they know exactly where they stand and although the hotel has never closed before, the problems of remaining open during a period where small numbers of guests are expected and the cost of ensuring a Covid free environment make it uneconomic.

The hotel is proud of its staff and the fact that not a single case of coronavirus was detected whilst it was open and sends its thanks and best wishes to those customers who did visit during the summer.