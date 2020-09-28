Your professional chauffeur awaits and the journey is free

MANY people enjoy a drink or two when they go out for a meal but there is always the problem who should do the driving or if you take a taxi whether you will be able to get one to take you home.

This is no longer a problem if you decide to eat at the newly refurbished Playwright Restaurant in Elviria or The Harbour Restaurant in Marbella Port as when you make a booking, you can request a free chauffeur driven Mercedes to pick you up and take you home.

Naturally, there are a few minor requirements as you will need to book the service at least 24 hours in advance by calling 952 830 868 booking your table at either of the restaurants and asking for the chauffeur service.

There is a maximum driving distance of 10 kilometres but you can always call to make sure that your residence falls within the area and once you arrive at the restaurant just let your driver know what time you would like to be collected.

This is an innovative free service to make dining at either of the venues even more enjoyable and to find out more about the sensational new Playwright and Amazonica do visit the Playwright Facebook page.