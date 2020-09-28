VELEZ-Malaga Town Hall has approved a motion to reaffirm its commitment in promoting actions, projects and strategies aimed at improving mental health care.

These will also be in support of people who suffer from a mental health problem, and their families, especially in the face of the unprecedented social crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



This will coincide with ‘World Mental Health Day’, which is celebrated on October 10, and adhere to the different initiatives proposed by FEAFES (Andalusian Federation of Families and People with Mental Health Problems), made up of 56 associations and serving more than 18,000 families.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Velez-Malaga seek to boost mental health care”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!