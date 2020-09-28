Tour Torrevieja’s stunning pink lake

The amazing pink salt lake is located at Natural Park de Las Lagunas de La Mata in the coastal town Torrevieja.

THE rose tinted waters cover an area of 1,400 hectares.

The pink colour of this lake is due to a small microscopic algae (Dunaliella salina) rich in carotenes, as well as other microorganisms that develop this colouration in salt-saturated waters, which protects them from solar radiation.

In turn, a small invertebrate crustacean, called Artemia salina, feeds on these algae and, consequently, acquires its pinkish colour.

This is later reflected in some of the flamingos plumage, as this tiny crustacean is part of their diet.

On Saturday, October 3, Valencia Language Exchange is offering a fantastic chance to see for yourself the stunning lake and its inhabitants.

The tour will leave Valencia at 9am, arriving in Torrevieja at 12 noon. A mini train ride will take guests to ‘pink lake’ where professional guide will explain all there is to know about the area.

After the tour, there will be free time to have lunch and take in the sights in Torrevieja, before returning to Valencia.

To find out more, visit: valencialanguageexchange.com

