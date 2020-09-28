The Queens not a foodie but she loves a good Gin Cocktail

THE Royal Family has access to personal chefs who are ready to cook them the most decadent meals imaginable on just a moment’s notice—but not every royal actually takes advantage of that job perk, including the Queen herself who believes food is just a fuel. The Queen is far from a foodie but she is a fan of a good Gin cocktail …

According to Royal author, Bryan Kozlowski, the Queen herself is so low-key about her food preferences, she’s pretty much the opposite of a foodie.

“Straightforward simplicity has marked the Queen’s dining habits since childhood,” Kozlowski writes.

A royal source summed it up perfectly to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, explaining that, not only is the Queen “not particular” about food, but that, “to her, food is just fuel.”

According to Kozlowski, this has done a lot to shape the culture within the palace, where the Queen and other senior royals tend to eat very simple meals. Their meals are often so simple, in fact, that the royal staff prepare more elaborate meals for themselves than for their bosses.

“That sort of meal might be all right for the Royals, but it wasn’t good enough for the staff,” one former footman is quoted as saying in the book.

The upside, apparently, is that Queen Elizabeth II is notoriously easy to cook for—although she does still reportedly keep a small notebook handy at the dinner table so she can easily jot down notes for the kitchen staff on the rare occasion that she has thoughts about the menu.

