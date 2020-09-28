Pantheons of the Los Remedios cemetery are set for their own exhibition

The Pantheons of the Los Remedios cemetery are set to take centre stage after a new exhibition called “The Silent City” was announced by the Mayor of Cartagena.

THE Los Remedios cemetery is home to some picture perfect pantheons and a photographic exhibition is being prepared in order to display to them.

The Silent City exhibition will be held on the ground floor of the old Cartagena Seaman Instruction Barracks and the mayor has expressed her excitement at the project.

“Without a doubt, the Remedios cemetery has pantheons that are an architectural treasure. Therefore, the realisation of […] the exhibition will allow them to be known,” announced Mayor, Ana Belén Castejón.

A monographic book on the Pantheons of the Cemetery of Los Remedios de Cartagena, made by the curator of the proposed exhibition, is also planned.

The exhibition has the support and collaboration of the General Directorate of Strategic Projects of Historical-Artistic Heritage, dependent on the Government Area of ​​the Mayor’s Office and Urban Planning, Housing and Strategic Projects, Archaeological Heritage and the Environment.

