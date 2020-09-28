The charity that keeps on giving!



GIVING4GIVING has had a quiet September in its shops, not suprising the way things are at the moment, but have still been able to make three €1,000 donations to local charities.

The first donation was presented to Carlos for food and supplies for social services in Finestrat to help the less fortunate.

A €1,000 voucher was then donated to Doggie Angles for vets bills for the rescue dogs, before a final donation to Anemona breast cancer charity in Benidorm which is suffering at the moment as it can’t stage any fund raising or event’s.

Gary of Giving4Giving said: “We look forward to making more donations next month and the months to come and would like to thank all our fantastic volunteers and our customers, not to forget the wonderful people who keep donating.”

“We offer a house and apartment clearance, so call me on 603 137 697 – The Charity That Keeps On Giving.”

Since opening its doors, volunteers at Giving4Giving charrity have raised more than €170,000 to help and support local charities and worthy causes up and down the Costa Blanca.

Funds are raised through sales at the charity shops and warehouse, and also through fundraising events.

Gary revealed in April that the goal this year was to reach, or even exceed the sum of €200,000 by Christmas.

And after the forced closure of shops in March, Gary said on reopening, the team are even more determined than ever to achieve the target.

Donations of items can be made at the shops which are located in La Nucia, Altea, Albir and Villajoyosa. Arrangements can be made to collect larger items.

The charity is also appealing for volunteers to join the team running the shops.

For more information, contact Gary on 603 137 697 or visit the Giving4Giving Charity Facebook page.

