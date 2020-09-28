Tastes of Torrevieja

Tara Rippin
Take in the tastes of Torrevieja.

IF you are looking for an authentic experience that combines gourmet cuisine with local history, then the Taste Tour Torrevieja is for you.

You will discover the smell, colour and taste of the city through a unique, sensory and original experience, while enjoying the essence of the cuisine of Torrevieja, in different gastronomic areas.

The two-hour tour will meet at Paseo Vista Alegre, Torrevieja, on Tuesday, October 6, at 10am.

To find out more and to book tickets, visit: torrevieja.com/en/taste-tour-torrevieja


