Take in the tastes of Torrevieja.
IF you are looking for an authentic experience that combines gourmet cuisine with local history, then the Taste Tour Torrevieja is for you.
You will discover the smell, colour and taste of the city through a unique, sensory and original experience, while enjoying the essence of the cuisine of Torrevieja, in different gastronomic areas.
The two-hour tour will meet at Paseo Vista Alegre, Torrevieja, on Tuesday, October 6, at 10am.
To find out more and to book tickets, visit: torrevieja.com/en/taste-tour-torrevieja
Thank you for reading this article “Tastes of Torrevieja”.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!