Spanish Life

Britain is falling apart at the seams!

It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. Boris Johnson and the rest of the UK Government can’t tell which way is up or what to do and it has driven the UK public to distraction. Conflicting advice and ever-changing guidance are seeing increasing unrest and annoyance among the general public.

Spain offers many amazing opportunities to change your pace of life and immerse yourself in a remarkable lifestyle, culture and climate.

There are so many reasons to make this country your home that it is hard to pick a Top Ten, but here goes…

WEATHER

The weather! We can’t start an article on how amazing Spain is without talking about the weather. With cold winters just ahead of us, the weather in Spain is an obvious reason for moving to Spain.

The southern coast of Spain specifically enjoys approximately 320 days of sunshine a year.

Not to mention a reasonable mild climate throughout the rest of the year.

FOOD & DRINK

Eating out is a major part of the lifestyle here in Spain. We have amazing restaurants to suit every budget where you can get anything from a cheap and easy Menu Del Dia to a full gourmet meal.

The rich Spanish culture assures that you can get authentic delicious meals that are influenced by time honoured traditions such as Paella, Tortilla, Pisto and Turron.

The Menu del Dia offers cheap and affordable 2 or 3 course meals, usually coming in at under 10€. You’d be lucky to get a McDonald’s in the UK for that price.

If you are looking for something more upmarket there are also a tremendous selection of high-quality restaurants where you get delicious gourmet food for a great price compared to the offerings that your £’s can get back in the UK.

EL FRESCO LIVING

Let’s face it, who wants to deal with the cold, dark clouds and rain. The Meteorological Office (MET) in the UK estimates that it rains at least 156 days per year.

Spain on the other hand has a climate that sees on average a paltry 55 days of rain. Much of that occurs in intense periods and other than that its sun, sun, SUN!

This temperate climate means that living in Spain affords you the excellent opportunities for year-round outdoor dining on the terrace while soaking up the rays and/or enjoying a day at the beach.

Sunlight itself triggers areas in the retina that promote serotonin release, thereby actually making you happier. And let’s face it, who doesn’t want to be happier?!

Not only can you enjoy the thrills of outdoor dining, but outdoor exercise is also another area that is actively pursued in Spain. Whether it’s Rollerblading on the paseo, Yoga on the beach, or cross training in the park, the overwhelming volume of bright and beautiful days means that you don’t have to be restricted to working out indoors.

Not only does the exercise produce endorphins that make you feel happier, but the additional and continued onslaught of natural Vitamin D plays a vital role in heart health, boosting exercise capacity, and possibly reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease

PARK LIFE

Yet another benefit of a life lived in sunny climes is that beautiful plants and flowers are always blooming wherever you go. In Spain there is a concerted effort to make sure that the outdoor public spaces are beautiful all year round.

LIFESTYLE VARIETY

Expats that emigrate to Spain often start their lives in the sun-drenched coastal areas. But Spain is a much larger and more variety place, from the wonderful landscapes and the mountainous regions to large sprawling urban city life. The sheer diversity of Spain means that whether it is alpine regions, evergreen forests, volcanic islands or the sun-drenched coasts, there is truly something for everyone … while the weather still remains warm and enjoyable.

COST OF LIVING

Let’s face it, with wages plummeting, job losses rife and the cost of living souring out of the reach of many low-income earners, the UK is becoming a tougher and tougher place to live. Spain, on the other hand, has an exceptionally low cost of living compared to the UK.

It is distinctly cheaper to buy alcohol, restaurant food, many groceries, petrol and a range of other daily items in Spain than it is in the UK, furthermore, rental prices are distinctly cheaper as well.

HEALTHCARE

The World Health Organisation (WHO) rated the Spanish healthcare system as No. 7 in the World and it is often lauded by its users as an exceptional service. Spanish healthcare has exceptionally skilled doctors, many of whom are bilingual with English as a second language, and the facilities are modern and well maintained.

EXCELLENT TRANSPORT

As with most countries, Spain has excellent global transport routes that make it an easy place to travel to and from. However, their public transport systems are also exceptionally well maintained and run efficiently. Many UK residents are used to the familiar feeling of train cancellations due to weather, strikes and a variety of other non-events that see public transport grind to a halt.

However, in Spain, commuters can enjoy a range of public transport options that are well-maintained and timely in their arrival. It is difficult to be late in Spain when relying on the transport here.

FIESTAS

Spanish people like to work but they also like to let their hair down and party. There are numerous celebrations throughout the year and, unlike the UK’s attempt at national celebrations, the Spanish go all out.

Whether it’s Seville’s Semana Santa (Holy Week) or Valencia’s La Tomatina (Tomato Festival) there is always a fun and lively party to let your hair down at where everyone from 9 to 90 gets involved.

SIESTAS

Who doesn’t love a little mid-afternoon snooze? While it may take a while to get used to some hops and stores closing in the middle of the afternoon, Siesta will soon become part of the natural way of live.

There’s also science behind why Siestas are so good for you. Biphasic sleep patterns improve your cognitive function and give you a better outlook on life.

However, the list doesn’t stop there. Employees in Spain typically receive approximately 41 days of annual leave per years whereas in the UK you only receive a measly 28. With those extra days off you are able to fully experience the rich and vibrant culture of Spain that is evident around every corner you turn.

Furthermore, the UK regularly ranks as one of the worst places to live in Europe. Multiple studies over the last decade have placed the UK at the bottom of the list and the Expat Insider Report, 2019, revealed the same results.

With Spain on your doorstep and the option to integrate yourself into this vibrant culture still readily available until 31st December 2020, it is a wonder that, despite the current global situation, that Brits aren’t flocking here.

Throughout the pandemic, Brits in Spain have hailed the response of the Spanish government, police and army for their handling of the global pandemic. Although the draconian measures were tough on everyone, the clarity and immediate action by the authorities meant that the population felt safe and knew what was expected of them.

Since the lockdown was lifted, Brits who have travelled despite quarantine restrictions in the UK have applauded the Spanish response with numerous tourists taking to social media to express how much safer they feel in Spain during this crisis than they do in the UK.

Furthermore, if you get your skates on and move prior to the end of this year (December 31) you will still be fully covered under the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, which means you can ensure you retain permanent residency in Spain.

So, the question really is less about why you should move to Spain but instead why aren’t you moving to Spain?

With a glorious friendly culture in a warm and comfortable climate, where you can enjoy sandy beaches, a cocktail in hand or walk your dog while enjoying the range of nature on your doorstep … why are you not already here?

Spain … it’s not Britain … and we are glad about it!

