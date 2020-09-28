Sinsinati on stage

Tara Rippin
Pop-rock group Sinsinati will take to the stage of Sala Babel in Alicante on January 29.

MADE up of Álvaro de Luna (vocalist), Carlos Matamoros (guitarist), Pedro Montero (percussionist) and Manuel Portero (bassist), the band was born ‘in the most random way’.

They met at the Band Contest in Salamanca – four ‘southerners’ didn’t know each other, but decided to take part ‘with no other objective than to spend a few days together making music’.

They went on to make the final and, from there began to compose their first songs that would place them as one of the most promising bands on the Spanish music scene.

Sinsinati now boast a double Platinum Disc, and their songs are among the top 20 played on the radio in Spain.


The group has more than 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has accumulated more than 12 million views on the official YouTube channel.

Visit wegow.com for tickets.


