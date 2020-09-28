Santa Pola’s sierra and cape

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Santa Pola's sierra and cape
CREDIT: Santa Pola Turismo

HAVE you explored Santa Pola’s sierra and cape?

COVID-19 may have forced restrictions when it comes to many social activities, but there is still so much to see outdoors.

-- Advertisement --

Santa Pola Turismo is promoting numerous routes of the area, and a map can be found at www.turismosantapola.es, or by visiting the office itself.

The Sierra and Cape cliff formation rises to 144 metres above sea level and is one of the few examples of fossil reef on the Mediterranean coast, and houses interesting vegetation and wildlife.

Thank you for reading this article “Santa Pola’s sierra and cape”.


Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!





Previous articleMinister warns Covid-19 and Brexit are the makings of a ‘Perfect Storm’
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here