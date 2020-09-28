HAVE you explored Santa Pola’s sierra and cape?

COVID-19 may have forced restrictions when it comes to many social activities, but there is still so much to see outdoors.

-- Advertisement --



Santa Pola Turismo is promoting numerous routes of the area, and a map can be found at www.turismosantapola.es, or by visiting the office itself.

The Sierra and Cape cliff formation rises to 144 metres above sea level and is one of the few examples of fossil reef on the Mediterranean coast, and houses interesting vegetation and wildlife.

Thank you for reading this article “Santa Pola’s sierra and cape”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!