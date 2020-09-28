Salt Church would be blessed to meet you

Formally known as the Torrevieja Christian Fellowship, the Salt Church is ready for your visit and would be blessed to meet you. Will you be visiting the house of God?

SALT CHURCH meets at Calle Daya Nueva 12, Polígono Ind. Levante 11, 03187 Los Montesinos every Sunday at 10.30am for their Sunday service.

The heavenly house also welcomes those who want to study the bible on Wednesday’s at 6pm.

They also have online sermons too.

The focus of the Salt Church is to serve english-speaking people, whatever country or background they come from.

Centred in Los Montesinos and with a second Salt Church recently established in Los Alcazares, people come from nearby Torrevieja and Quesada, and from up the north coast towards Guardamar and Santa Pola.

It also serves people from the southern shores of the Mar Menor in the Murcian Region, and inland towns like Orihuela, Callosa, and Crevillente, as well as all the communities in between.

They are a lively, friendly church and Pastor Chris Knight, and his wife Helena, look forward to meeting you.

Pastor Chris Knight turned his sports car over in a ditch at high speed in his early twenties and that led him to praying his first real prayer:

“If there is a God then I am glad to be alive. If you exist then I would like to thank you personally. I do not know how to find you so I hope you will find me. I will do what ever you want me to do with my life.”

From then on he has continued to carry the word of God, sing the Lords name and have blessings in his heart.

The Salt Church is a Member of F.A.D.E (Federation de Assemblies de Dios Espana) and subscribes to the essential elements of the Christian Faith that are summarised below:

The Bible

Salt Church believes that the Bible is the inspired Word of God; through which He reveals himself to mankind. It has no error in its original texts and is the only and infallible rule for faith and conduct.

The Trinity

Salt Church believes in the unity of the one true and living God who is the eternal, self-existent ‘I AM’; who has also revealed Himself as one Being co-existing in Three Persons – Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Jesus Christ

Salt Church believes in the deity of our Lord Jesus Christ, in His virgin birth, in His real and complete humanity, in His sinless life, in His authoritative teaching, in His substitutionary and atoning sacrifice through His shed blood, in His bodily resurrection, in His ascension to the right hand of the Father, in His heavenly intercession and His second advent to receive His Church.

Holy Spirit

Salt Church believes in the deity of the Holy Spirit; and His work in conviction of sin, repentance, regeneration and sanctification; and that the believer is also promised an enduement of power through the baptism in the Holy Spirit with signs following. Through this enduement the believer is empowered for witness and service.

Mankind

Salt Church believes in the universal sinfulness of all men since the Fall; rendering man subject to God’s wrath and condemnation..

Marriage

Salt Church believes that marriage was instituted by God and confirmed by Christ, as the union between a man and a woman born as such

Salvation

Salt Church believes in the necessity of repentance towards God and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation; by which the sinner is pardoned and accepted as righteous in God’s sight. This justification is imputed by the grace of God through the atoning work of Christ. It is received by faith alone; and is evidenced by obedience to God, the Fruit of the Spirit, and holiness of life and conduct.

The Church

Salt Church believes in the spiritual unity of all believers in Christ; and that these believers comprise the universal Church, the Body of Christ.

Ministry

We believe in the ministries that Christ has set in His Church; and in the present operation of the supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit according to the New Testament; and in the power of God to work wonders, miracles and healings in the present day.

Ordinances

Salt Church believes that baptism of believers by immersion in water, and the observance of the Lord’s Supper; are ordinances given by the Lord to His Church. Baptism: as a public testimony of conversion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, in identification with His death, burial and resurrection. The Lord’s Supper: in memory of His death, as the sign of the New Covenant, and in anticipation of His return to earth.

The Commission

Salt Church believes that the Gospel embraces the needs of the whole person; and that the Church is therefore commissioned to preach the gospel to the world..

The Future State

Salt Church believes in the resurrection of the dead and in the final judgement of the world; the eternal conscious bliss of the righteous and the eternal conscious punishment of the wicked.

