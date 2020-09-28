Paris is set for a second strict lockdown as the government is doing their best to slow the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

-- Advertisement --



EMMANUEL MACRON has ordered bars across Paris, Lyon and nine other cities to close at 10pm from tonight.

Early closures of bars in areas of “heightened alert” and introductions of further restrictions were announced after France recorded 14,412 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths yesterday.

Public gatherings have also been restricted to 10 people, with weddings and parties limited to 30 people.

The restrictions announced by the government will also affect gyms and sports facilities which will remain closed. Face masks will be mandatory for the public in Paris.

These new measures are thought to have been sparked since the rise in cases has led to hospitals, especially in Paris, becoming increasingly overrun, with medics in the capital, along with Marseille, being forced to postpone scheduled surgeries to free up space.

Around 6,000 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in French hospitals.

The French government will be hoping to avoid a national lockdown to protect their economy, however, these plans make it increasingly likely that’s where the country is heading.

Thank you for reading this article “Paris set for second strict lockdown to slow coronavirus spike”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!