‘Nosey Neighbours’ Tip-Off Police to 10 Year old Girls Birthday Party!!

Unbelievable but true! Scottish Police turned up at girl’s 10th birthday party after snooping neighbours reported the family for having ‘visitors’!

‘Nosey Neighbours’

Mum Leanne Macdonald was shocked and in disbelief, as two uniformed officers turned up after a neighbour reported her for having relatives ‘pop over’ to give daughter Myla her presents. Two police officers turned up at her 10-year-old daughters birthday party after a neighbour reported the family for breaking Scotland’s strict COVID rules.

Leanne said it is true that relatives had been “nipping in” to her house to hand little Myla her presents. She said she “could not believe it” when two uniformed officers later entered her home warning her she was “on alert” and would be fined and charged if she broke the rules again.

Leanne said: “I could not believe it. They came to the door and told me I had been reported for having people in my house. I was shocked. The funny thing is, they actually came into my house to tell me my home was ‘on alert’ and if I broke the rules again I would be fined and charged. She went on to say: “So the police can come in my house, but my family can’t?”

“I’m now on the police’s Covid-19 alert list,” she said- after celebrating Myla’s birthday at home in Irvine, Ayrshire, with partner Gary, 37 and the couple’s youngest daughter Rylee, two. She said her parents, grandparents and aunt and uncle “popped over” separately just to briefly hand in gifts for Myla.

Leanne added that she missed the most recent restrictions update due ‘a lot going on’ in her personal life and assumed she was still allowed one household at a time indoors. “My grandparents popped over for 15 minutes with a present for her then they left. After they left my aunt and uncle came over to drop a gift off.”

She ended by saying: “I know we did break the rules and I’m sorry for that but I genuinely thought we were still allowed one other household inside.”

