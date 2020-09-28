Meeting Friends or Family at Pubs will be illegal in the North East

The Health Secretary’s announcement means that it will be against the law to meet with others from outside of your household indoors ‘in any setting.’

-- Advertisement --



Matt Hancock has announced further restrictions for the North East and will mean meeting friends or family at the pub will now be illegal. Speaking at the House of Commons, he announced further restrictions for the North East after the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise ‘sharply’ despite measures implemented on Friday, September 18.

He added: “We do not take these steps lightly, but we must take them, and take them now because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control. ‘And the quicker we can get this virus under control the quicker we can restore the freedoms we all enjoy, in the northeast and across the country.”

This legal restriction includes hospitality setting such as bars and restaurants and follows on from the initial North East local lockdown restrictions announced on September 18, which only advised people not to mix with others. Another statement is expected tomorrow regarding the date when the new restrictions come into force.

Fines for flouters

The police are able to take action against those that break these rules, including asking people to disperse and issuing fixed penalty notices starting at €112 (£100) for those who participate in illegal gatherings.



People aged 18 or over can be fined: €112 (£100) for the first offence, lowered to €56 (£50) if paid within 14 days; €224 (£200) for the second offence; then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of €3,584 (£3,200).

The government has also introduced fines for those who hold illegal gatherings of over 30 people. Holding or being involved in the holding of an illegal gathering of more than 30 people is an offence, and police may issue fines of €11,200 (£10,000) to those who break the law.

Check back soon for an update to this story. For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/