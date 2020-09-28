Manager arrested over 20 sexual assaults of female staff

AN agricultural manager has been arrested over 20 alleged sexual assaults of female staff.

THE 58-year-old is suspected of forcing five of the women to have sexual relations with him in La Palma, Cartagena, or they would lose their jobs.

The Guardia Civil confirmed today (Mondsay, September 28) it is not ruling out that there are more victims.

An investigation began after the Comisiones Obreras union (Workers’ Commissions union) alerted the police of possible sexual assaults at work in Torre Pachero.

The alleged victims are said to be ‘temporary foreign labourers’, and it has been reported five women did not report the incidents ‘because they were in an irregeular situation in Spain’.

The suspect is also accused of paying the women well below the minimum wage and deducted transportation costs.

According to the Guardia Civil, the manager ‘allegedly took advantage of the precarious socio-economic situation of women, most of whom do not speak the language, lack economic resources and work permits, to sexually assault them with the threat that they would lose their jobs and even be deported’.

The detained faces charges sexual assault, abuse, sexual harassment and crimes against the rights of workers.

