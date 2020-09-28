MALLORCA police have made 40 arrests for a residency papers scam involving payments in exchange for fake documents.

Thirty-nine of the detainees are Moroccan nationals legally resident on the island.

-- Advertisement --



Police suspect the 40th, a 50-year old Spanish man living in Manacor, made out immigrants lived at his house so they could sort out residency in Mallorca for family members back in their country of origin.

Investigators believe he charged between €500 and €3,500 from each immigrant to produce falsified documents like rental contracts, residency registration certificates with the Town Hall and reports on adapting properties.

The scam came to light thanks to coordination and collaboration between the Government Delegation’s Employment and Immigration department and the police.

Officers found out there were indeed a high number of requests for family reunifications accompanied by documents which looked as though they had been falsified.

The 50-year old now faces charges for assisting illegal immigration and falsifying official and private documents.

Thank you for reading “Mallorca police make 40 arrests for residency papers scam”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!