Mallorca government financing hotel voucher scheme to entice holidaymakers

THE Mallorca council is financing a voucher scheme to entice holidaymakers to stay in hotels on the island this autumn and extend the season.

This is the second round of the “Enjoy the island” initiative, which will see the distribution of vouchers for two people for two night’ bed and breakfast in Mallorca establishments.

The Consell explained the idea is help ensure smaller hotels have guests in October and November.

The budget for the subsidy this time is €200,000, with 1,000 vouchers each worth €200 to be shared among a maximum of 18 hotels. There can be no more than three each of the following areas: Palma, Sierra de Tramuntana, Es Raiguer, Es Pla, Levante and Migjorn.

Establishments must have less than 50 rooms. The rooms must be for two adults, and the stay must be at a rate of €125 with a total price of €250.

The Mallorca Tourism Foundation pays €200 of this amount and the beneficiaries just €50.

The vouchers are up for grabs for anyone over the age of 18 who lives in Spain.

The final deadline for applications is this Friday October 2.

The stays in the Mallorca hotels must be between October 15 and November 30.

