A coffee morning was held in Quesada to raise money for the MacMillan Cancer Charity and it was a huge success.

-- Advertisement --



ON Saturday 26, a coffee morning was held at Jollys Bar in Quesada where fun, fundraising, cakes and raffles raised over €1,000 all for the wonderful cause.

People all over the world host their own coffee mornings for Macmillans Cancer Charity with the official date for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning being Friday, September 25.

In 2019, events in the UK raised an incredible £27.5million and the charity is aiming to top that this year.

The success of the coffee morning in Quesada shows that money can be raised for the great cause outside of the UK.

Coffee mornings for charities are becoming increasing popular and are a great way to raise money whilst having coffee, cakes and a catch-up.

Thank you for reading this article “Macmillan Cancer Charity coffee morning a success in Quesada”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!