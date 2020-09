THE Art Society of Benahavis is returning but in view of social distancing restrictions, the monthly lectures will be held via Zoom rather than in the town hall.

September 29 will see its first Zoom event with a fascinating talk about the infamous Borgia family, probably the most infamous family of all time, although it will explain that they perhaps weren’t all bad.

To become a member and enjoy eight lectures costs €60 single or €100 for a couple so to find out more visit http://theartssocietybenahavis.com/.