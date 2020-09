CARMEN MUÑOZ, a pupil at Finestrat’s Art school, donated two of her paintings to the local Centre Juvenil (Youth Centre).

Carmen has been attending the art courses for adults that are organised by the town hall’s Culture for the last five years.

“Since the classes moved to the Centre Juvenil, it was clear to me that my next pictures ought to say here,” she said.

“I’m honoured that my offer has been accepted,” she added.