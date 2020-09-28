Helping Each Other Charity set for charity chest wax

The Helping Each Other Charity in Playa Flamenca is set for a charity chest wax on October 9. Will you be joining them to raise money for a good cause?

A CHARITY chest wax has been organised for the Helping Each Other Charity in Playa Flamenca in order to raise money for several local charities.

Money raised from the event, which takes place at the Sea View Cafe Bar at 2pm, October 9 in Playa Flamenca, will go towards the homeless, animal rescue centres, the local childrens homes, those who have suffered abuse and many more.

Helping Each Other is dedicated to supporting local food banks and charities, and donations from the charity chest wax of organiser, “Fredericko Sparkle Anthony Brome” as he goes by on Facebook, will go a long way to helping them.

With donations and support, the charity has been helping food banks in Catral/ Almoradi, La Florida Friends Food Bank which experienced difficulty during July and August and Reach Out Caritas who hand out food once a week to families who are struggling.

As well as the charity chest wax, the Sea View Cafe Bar also has coffee morning Mondays which raise funds for their chosen charities.

Pop along, enjoy some coffee and cake, and raise some much-needed money for some well-deserved charities.

Tea/ coffee and cake is €4 per person and there will be a weekly raffle which is €2 a ticket.

As a word of caution, please be on the look out for two thieves that have been operating in the area as we don’t want your wonderful donation money to be stolen.

