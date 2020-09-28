A FUNDRAISING event in aid of San Luis Orphanage, Orihuela & Elche Children’s Home Christmas Fund, co-hosted by Laguna Tavern and Cavanagh’s in Orihuela will be held at the weekend.



Entertainers include singers Ritchie C, Jojo, Wayne Stewart and magician Graeme Mykal, and there will be a raffle and auction. Food will also be available.

-- Advertisement --



Reminding that masks must be worn when not seated, and social distancing respected, Denise Richardson Howell, added: “Enjoy! Bring a smile. It’s going to be amazing.”

The event kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, October 3.

Thank you for reading this article “Fundraiser in aid of Costa Blanca orphanages”.