Clean-up crews get ready to collect rubbish for Gran Alacant

A clean-up and maintenance event has been organised for Gran Alacant as crews get ready to collect rubbish, fix things and return the municipality to glory.

THE Gran Alacant Neighbourhood Association has collaborated with local organisations and public services to organise their first outings, which are set for October 3 and 4.

The Association alongside Santa Pola City Council, Nasimba Association, Santa Pola Local Police, Civil Protection and Urbaser will demonstrate their commitment to the residents of Gran Alacant by joining volunteers to carry out cleaning and maintenance of the Sierra de Santa Pola.

Volunteers will be split into small crews with the environmentally friendly event set for the Sierra at 11am.

Gloves and rubbish bags will be provided by Urbaser in order to take part in the clean-up and will be distributed by them at the beginning of the route.

The crews will hopefully be able to avoid the mosquitoes now that major control actions have been begun.

There will be a coordinator on each route who will indicate the way and where to leave the bags so that Urbaser can collect them.

The intention is to make this a periodic initiative allowing residents, through the Neighbourhood Association, to see how wonderful the area can be if they keep the local environment clean.

