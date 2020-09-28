Calpe U3A takes a trip down memory lane.



CALPE U3A had a very busy year in 2019, with short holidays and day trips to places of interest and bodegas for wine tasting and fine dining, explains Calpe U3A’s David Stockton.

-- Advertisement --



We always look forward to our trips with our friends and have been all over Spain over the many years.

We had many interesting speakers at our meetings in the Sol Ifach hotel.

Our go ahead president and committee, with the many group leaders have made Calpe U3A the success that it is today.

Our list of places visited include: Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia, Bilbao, Gibraltar, Toledo, Cartagena.

As you know we have had to cancel our day trips and holiday to Ibiza for 2020.

However many of our groups have been active observing all the Covid-19 measures that have been put in place.

Calpe U3A is active with tennis, padel tennis, bowls, canasta, writing group, book club, Men’s dining and Ladies dining.

And our committee have had Zoom meetings to keep up-to-date with events.

We hope that 2021 will be better for everyone and we can resume our public meetings and enjoy our day trips and outings.

On a sad note we have lost one of our long standing members, Mrs Jean Taylor, who passed away on September 15, aged 88. We send our condolences to the family circle.

Please check our Facebook page for all the information about renewing your membership and news of the many groups available to join.

Keep safe!

*The Calpe U3A was the first U3A established in Spain.

It is a University in its original sense – a group of people coming together to pass on what they know, and learn from one another.

Its motto is: those who teach shall also learn and those who learn shall also teach.

The ‘Third Age’ is an ideal time for doing this, and everyone has something to pass on.

So the Calpe U3A is open to anyone in the community who is at least 40 and no longer in full-time employment. No qualifications are necessary—nor are any awarded.

Visit www.u3acalpe.org for more information.

Thank you for reading “Calpe U3A takes a trip down memory lane”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!