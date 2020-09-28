Andalusia’s regional government is expected to make a statement tomorrow regarding the enforcement of stricter COVID measures.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that the Ministry of Health will meet with the regions technical and scientific committee’s to discuss the matter. The region’s president, Juanma Moreno, would only hint that any measures bought in would have to be based on ‘rigorous scientific and technical data’. If the required criteria are met then the new restrictions could come into place as early as Tuesday.

Moreno Tweeted: “The pandemic situation is getting worse. We must continue to make decisions and #Andalucía It will, but the Government of Spain must already set objective criteria for the entire territory that justify the most intense measures.”

The National Health minister for Spain, Salvador Illya, has said any zone with an incident rate of more than 500 inhabitants per 100,000 should close itself off and introduce strict measures. There would be five villages in Malaga province that would at the moment face restrictions if the 500-case rule was applied.

The president also asked people to take care when visiting friends or relatives in their homes. If new stricter measures are bought in on Tuesday they most certainly ruin any chance of a recovery for the tourist sector and local businesses in the area. A full report will be published tomorrow on the EWN website so please remember to check back.