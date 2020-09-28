Benitachell State of Alarm aid

BENITACHELL town hall is allocating €150,000 in aid for the self-employed and small business-owners.

This includes a €25,643 grant from the Diputacion provincial council and is available to all those unable to trade or work in March, April and May or whose earnings were reduced by 50 per cent during this period.

The cash will be distributed on a sliding scale, beginning with €300 for reduced takings and €600 for closures, rising to €1,175 in proportion to outgoings including employees’ wages, rents and mortgages.