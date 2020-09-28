Asociacion Benefica de Teulada is back in business!

THE Asociacion Benefica de Teulada reopens its shop next Monday, October 5.

Due to staffing problems and Covid-19 safety measures, at present the shop will only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 10am until 1pm.

-- Advertisement --



It has been completely re-stocked and is now selling autumn and winter wear although there will be a sale rail of €1 summer items.

“We regret to inform those clients who sold their goods on commission that we will no longer be able to offer this service and, as from October 15, will be accepting donations only,” the Asociacion explained.

Clients with monies outstanding at March 13 can collect this on Wednesdays between 10 am and 12 noon up until December 30, after which all outstanding monies will be added to the donations for the Asociacion’s chosen causes.

The Asociacion continues to support the Teulada-Moraira ambulance service under the umbrella of Proteccion Civil, as well as Afa Alzheimer Teulada and the Safe House in Pedreguer for Women and Children.

“We need volunteers to help us carry on this valuable work. Can you spare one morning a week to come and support your local community?” the Asociacion said.

“We are situated at 183 Avenida Mediterraneo (Teulada) and if you would like to pop in and have a chat with a staff member about our work, we would love to meet you. Or ring Pat on 622 921 812 or Marcia 657 429 998.”