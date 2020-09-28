Vice President Rules Out Mobility Restrictions in Andalusia- ‘For now’

After hours of intense discussions, the Vice President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, said the board has ruled out any mobility restrictions for the region based on the data collected- ‘For Now’.

Juan Marín confirmed that the Governing Council will receive the report from the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Andalusia on Tuesday 29 Sep. He also stressed that “the situation at the moment is quite controlled.” He mentioned that in Andalusia “we have 21,000 beds in our hospitals” and “1,200 ICU -Intensive Care Units-, of which 100 are occupied.”

“The situation in Andalusia is not alarming”, -Juan Marín

The Vice President recognized that in some municipalities such as Lucena (Córdoba) or Casariche (Seville) some special measures have been taken due to the level of contagion, such as carrying out more tests and “greater collaboration” with those localities, but he has insisted in which, “at the moment, there is no other forecast” on adopting other types of measures because the situation of the pandemic in Andalusia “is not alarming”.

The meeting was attended by a ‘who’s who’ of Andalusia’s top medical professionals.

This Advisory Council is made up of the Deputy Minister of Health and Families, Catalina García; the general director of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management, José María de Torres; the managing director of the Andalusian Health Service, Miguel Ángel Guzmán, and the territorial delegates of the Ministry of Health and Families.

The president of the Junta de Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, met this afternoon at the Palacio de San Telmo with the Advisory Council on High Impact Public Health Alerts to address the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the community and what new measures will be proposed to the meeting of the Governing Council that will take place tomorrow. The Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior, Elías Bendodo, and the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, also participated in this meeting.

No details were released to the press regarding what restrictions were proposed for what area but Moreno did say that a full statement will be made tomorrow. The whole region is now waiting anxiously for the results of the final meeting- it now looks like we will all have to wait until tomorrow to find out. TW

