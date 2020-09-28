Andalucia reports an increase in hospitalisations

Andalucia registers 17 deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) this Monday, 15 more than this Sunday.

This information is according to data released by the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), who also report 846 cases confirmed by PCR.

The daily number of positives this Monday represents 58 more positives than those recorded this Sunday when the cases accounted for almost half this Saturday (1,526), ​​but the highest on a Sunday this September, since 743 were registered last week.

Cases on the 13th were 740 and the 6th were 680.

There has been an increase in hospitalisations with 1065 currently receiving hospital care.

Seville, with 203 cases confirmed by PCR, ranks as the province with the highest number of positives in the last 24 hours, surpassing Jaén with 146, Granada with 125, Córdoba with 120 and Malaga with 109. Almería is below one hundred with 75 cases, Cádiz with 45 and Huelva with 21.

