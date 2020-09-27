In a wonderful wellbeing initiative for women, four municipalities in southern Costa Blanca have organised personal empowerment and emotional strengthening groups.

ALGORFA, Jacarilla, Redován and Sun Miguel de Salinas are offering specialised psychologist guided groups in order to discover and use the resources that each woman attending has within them.

The emotional support groups are shared spaces for learning, self-control, and emotional empowerment; the sessions guarantee privacy and confidentiality.

With the support and supervision of a psychologist, the group will share experiences, express emotions, develop skills and strategies to be more resilient.

In an amazing opportunity for women within the region, they will also learn to improve self-esteem and self-confidence, to be more determined and decisive in the achievement of their personal desires and objectives.

The overall goal of the sessions, which will run for an hour and a half biweekly, from the beginning of October 2020 until May 2021, is to promote change and emotional wellbeing and thus improve the quality of life of the participants.

The women will learn:

How to manage their emotions.

To know themselves and how to value themselves as a unique person.

How to empathise and encourage active listening and communication.

How to end the prejudices and thoughts that limit them.

How to be assertive and say NO with determination.

The women residing in the municipalities of the La Vega community, who are interested in stress and anxiety management as well as personal and emotional strengthening, will love these sessions.

To find out more, please visit the website.

