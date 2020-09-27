Virtually real Benitachell

WITHOUT a cultural space to divulge its history and attractions, Benitachell town hall is creating a virtual museum, Museu al Vent.

If the public cannot visit a museum, the museum will go to them, offering routes with 360-degree virtual reality panoramas and information panels.

The €37,159 project, awarded a €24,153 subsidy from the Valencian Community’s Tourism Board, will be up and running this year, the town hall confirmed.

Routes will feature Benitachell’s Old Quarter, the Ruta del Serp and Puig Llorença as well as the Ruta de l’Abiar, the system of natural wells that supplied the town with water until the 1970s.