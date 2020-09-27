Vardy hat-trick inspires Foxes victory over Manchester City

Vardy was again on fire as his hat-trick inspires the Foxes to a 5-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

LEICESTER continue their 100 per cent winning start to season after dispatching a below average City side.

The 5-2 defeat also sees Pep Guardiola experience one of his side’s conceding five goals for the first time ever in his 686th game as a manager.

England international Vardy inflicted the defeat on Guardiola’s side scoring a hat-trick via two penalties and a stunning flicked goal.

City dominated the game early on with ex-Leicester man Riyad Mahrez producing a top quality half volley finish with his weaker right foot.

Mahrez’s wonderful strike was in the fourth minute and City must have expected to march on from there, however, a foul by Kyle Walker on Vardy inside the box resulted in the 33-year-old slotting home on 37 minutes.

A fantastic flick beyond Man City’s goalkeeper Ederson provided Vardy with his second goal on 54 minutes and then gained advantage for the Foxes converting again from the spot on 58 minutes, having been fouled again, this time by Eric Garcia.

After his hat-trick, the prolific striker watched on as substitute James Maddison scored a 25-yard screamer which curled into the top corner on 77 minutes.

Nathan Ake scored a header to pull one goal back for the hosts but it didn’t last long as the defenders 84th minute goal was quickly cancelled out by another penalty conversion, this time by Leicester’s Youri Tielemans on 88 minutes.

