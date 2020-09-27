Tempers flare during a demonstration in London against Covid restrictions

A PROTEST by thousands of people in central London against Covid restrictions ended, this Saturday, with clashes between protesters and police who tried to disperse the crowds, after verifying that social distance measures were not being followed.
At least three protesters and a police officer have been treated by medical teams, at the ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally in Trafalgar Square.
During the event, banners were seen with slogans such as “Freedom, instead of fear”; “Where is the pandemic?”; “The media are the virus”; “Covid-1984” or “We do not consent”.
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, this week added to Covid restrictions by ordering the closure of bars and restaurants starting at ten o’clock at night and has tightened the obligation to wear masks inside shops and on transport, given the increase in infections in the UK.
The majority of those attending the ‘new normal’ protest were not wearing a mask, which is not required outdoors in the UK. In addition, the demonstrations are exempt from complying with the rule that prevents more than six people from meeting in England, although the organisers must previously communicate a risk plan and social distance between people must be respected at all times.
The London Metropolitan Police has reported in a statement that those attending the Covid restrictions “have not complied with the conditions of their risk plan and are putting people at risk” due to the possibility of contagion. For this reason, they have asked the protesters to stop the event.
“By leaving now, you can stay safe and avoid any action taken by the officers to enforce the order,” said a police spokesman through the social network Twitter at the time.
Soon after, numerous officers moved towards the most concentrates areas to disperse crowds.
Witnesses have told the media that some protesters had thrown bottles at the police officers and that the officers had struck some of the protesters with their batons.
Before the Covid restrictions rally, Commander Ade Adelekan, in charge of the protest monitoring team, had already warned that the protesters could put their health at risk if they did not maintain the necessary distance between them.
“I understand that there is great frustration with the (coronavirus) regulations, but they have been designed to keep us all safe from this deadly virus,” Adelekan told the media.
