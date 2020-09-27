Tempers flare during a demonstration in London against Covid restrictions

A PROTEST by thousands of people in central London against Covid restrictions ended, this Saturday, with clashes between protesters and police who tried to disperse the crowds, after verifying that social distance measures were not being followed.

At least three protesters and a police officer have been treated by medical teams, at the ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally in Trafalgar Square.

During the event, banners were seen with slogans such as “Freedom, instead of fear”; “Where is the pandemic?”; “The media are the virus”; “Covid-1984” or “We do not consent”.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, this week added to Covid restrictions by ordering the closure of bars and restaurants starting at ten o’clock at night and has tightened the obligation to wear masks inside shops and on transport, given the increase in infections in the UK.