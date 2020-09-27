SAT animal charity walk successfully raised €382 to help dogs in need

A fantastic walk for the SAT animal charity successfully raised €382 in order to help local dogs in need. Have you ever participated in one of these wonderful walks?

THE SAT animal charity held a walking event this morning, September 27, in Dolores, that raised €382 which will go along way to help so many dogs.

Once a month the charity welcomes people to join them on a fun walk with, or without a dog, all in aid of raising money for the SAT animal charity in Dolores.

The walks are approximately an hour, which is roughly 4.5km or 7700 steps!

SAT are an amazing rescue charity and the walks are a lovely way of helping to raise much-needed funds for the dogs.

The magnificent morning was well attended and the amazing amount of €382 raised will be well received by the lovely, loyal friends in the kennels.

