Rappers Delight as rap workshop set for San Miguel de Salinas

Rappers delight and rappers unite as a rap workshop is set for the town of San Miguel de Salinas in an initiative also being launched alongside a safe internet workshop.

THE rap workshop begins tomorrow, Monday 28 at 6pm in the local social centre and will be hosted by talented local rapper Yaike.

An introduction to safe internet and social media/network use will also be hosted at the same time by Vicky Montañez.

The workshops are aimed at children between the ages of 10 to 14-years-old.

To register for these unique, hip and happening workshops, please send an email via the link.

