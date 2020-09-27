President Ayuso will close Madrid if the same criteria are applied throughout Spain

THE president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced that she is willing to close all areas and towns with an incidence of more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, although with the condition that this measure is applied throughout Spain.

In addition, from the Community of Madrid, they want PCR tests to be carried out at the Barajas airport, on the AVE and other trips by train, since they consider that these are the entry points for coronavirus infections in the capital.

On Friday, September 25, Ayuso ruled out applying mobility restrictions in all districts of the capital and in municipalities with the highest rate of coronavirus infections, as recommended by the Ministry of Health, and extended the limitations to only eight new health zones, something that the Health Minister Salvador Illa disapproved of.

Given this, Illa summoned the capital this Saturday to review its measures: “The situation is complicated, serious risk, very hard weeks are coming,” and continued, “We have to take control of the pandemic in Madrid, in other communities it has been done,” he added in an appearance after the meeting with the COVID-19 monitoring team.

Sources from Moncloa have reported that the Government plans to take command in the Community of Madrid through the Royal Decree of the New Normality approved in June if it fails to reach an agreement with the Madrid Executive to control the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government would take refuge in Article 65, which establishes that the declaration of coordinated actions in public health will correspond to the Ministry of Health in situations of urgent need, “in which case the measures that are strictly necessary will be taken and it will be informed urgently.”

These disagreements between the administrations have led the spokesman of the COVID-19 Group, Emilio Bouza, to resign 48 hours after being appointed.

In a letter addressed to the heads of Health of both governments, Salvador Illa and Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Bouza refers to the disagreement between the administrations, of different political signs, as the reason for his resignation.

Bouza, an expert in infectious diseases and founder of the Spanish Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, was appointed spokesperson for the team on Thursday to try to control the coronavirus pandemic in that region.

In the letter, Bouza assures that he accepted the assignment because those responsible for Health “confirmed to me their will for political harmony and their drive to work together to find a solution to the problem.”

“I believed in what was promised and, after a few hours of reflection, I accepted, perceiving the demand as an obligation and as a duty for my community and my nation,” the letter continues.

However, “the circumstances that I have witnessed in the following two days, together with the contemplation of the simultaneous press conferences on Friday 25, force me to resign and decline the offer,” says Bouza.

