Overstretched paediatricians

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY paediatricians warned that their surgeries are approaching saturation point.

Appointments’ diaries are more typical of February and the flu season than September, as they are seeing an “important” number of patients owing to mild infections that would not have been referred to a paediatrician in the pre-Covid past.

-- Advertisement --



They fear these “excessive” daily consultations could result in their disattending priority cases “with grave consequences for our children’s health.”

Four associations representing Valencian Community paediatricians (SVP, SEPEAP, AVALPAP and APEPA) have written to Ana Barcelo, who heads the region’s Health department, asking for solutions.

The Health chief was asked to implement a series of measures, starting with more doctors and nurses specialising in paediatrics. The association also suggested incorporating part-time paediatricians, others from the private sector or those who have retired.

There should be a system for notifying negative PCR results by text message, they said, as well as a review of current guidelines for PCR tests on children.

The paediatric associations’ letter to Barcelo also asked for working hours to be extended with “adequate remuneration” for health professionals who are prepared to work overtime.

Health centres also need to remain open 24 hours a day, they insisted.