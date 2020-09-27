A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying the firearm that killed Sergeant Matt Ratana in the Croydon Custody Centre shooting.

THE fatal shooting of Sergeant Matt Ratana occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at Croydon Custody Centre in South London and a man have been arrested over his potential involvement.

The man, who has yet to be named, was arrested in Norwich at around 2am this morning in connection with the police officer shooting and is now being detained in a South London police station.

The perpetrator of the shooting at the custody centre is still in hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

Police officers have been unable to talk to the shooting suspect, however, this latest arrest should hopefully help bring some justice for the senseless killing of the Police Sergeant.

