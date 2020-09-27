It’s all in the family in Denia

All in the family

DENIA town hall is again organising its Actividades en Familia programme of free excursions and activities for all the family.

The latest edition, which begins on October 4 and continues until June 2021, offers 30 options organised by the town hall’s Culture, Environment and Language Normalisation departments.

Numbers are limited for activities in the open air as well as the Centro Social and all anti-Covid regulations are strictly observed.

Further information about the excursions is available from the www.denia.es website.