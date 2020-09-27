HUERCAL-OVERA council is providing financial help to boost business competitiveness and development as part of a plan to bolster local trade.

The local authority’s Economic Promotion department has launched a line of funding for the modernisation of shops and hospitality sector businesses as one of a series of actions and activities aimed at helping existing local businesses develop and move forward and at collaborating on getting new commercial establishments off the ground.

The Huercal-Overa administration explained that another goal of this round of funding is to support municipal companies in the services, construction and consulting sectors which have been hit by the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis, and which have had to adopt measures in relation to limiting the mobility of and protecting people in playing their part in containing the spread of the virus in the locality.

The council said this represented “a synergy of mutual help to increase the productivity and competitiveness of this sector of the local economy, as well as activities for the protection of people in the face of Covid-19.”

More specifically the help is for financing expenses like investments in the installation of more modern equipment, to improve a company image or quality, and to help cover Covid-19 protection measures.

“At these times the council has to be close to our businesses, offering them support so they can continue carrying out their activities and adapt the establishments”, commented Economic Promotion councillor Monica Navarro.

“They are part of the engine of our economy and we have to stand by their side.”

To be eligible for the assistance the companies’ fiscal address must be in Hueral-Overa and they must have made investments in their businesses this year.

The subsidies will be up to 50 per cent of the accepted quote up to a maximum of €2,500 per project.

