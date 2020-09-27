Have you ever heard of a country that doesn’t exist?

THERE are many reasons you might rule out a holiday destination, at the moment its most likely COVID-19 figures, but it’s usually, the weather’s not right, the flights are too expensive, or perhaps the country doesnt exist under international law – but that’s probably a new one eh!

These unique destinations are not fictional dream lands from fantasy books, but whether they are real depends on who you ask…

Transnistria

In the breakaway state of Transnistria, the Soviet Union never really ended. A large statue of Lenin stands guard outside the parliament building in Tiraspol, above which flies a proud national flag with a hammer and sickle.

Located between the Dniester River and a national border with Ukraine, Transnistria is internationally recognised as part of Moldova, but Russian soldiers, investment, and influence still reigns supreme.

Legally it doesn’t exist, but Transnistria has its own currency and police force, and also hosts Transnistria Independence Day parades which are extremely militaristic.

2. Somaliland

This semi-state in Africa was independent for exactly five days back in 1960 before being forced into the new republic of Somalia.

The struggle for full statehood has worn on ever since, including a civil war, but despite decades of democratic elections the region has made little headway internationally.

Despite its difficulties, Somaliland is widely considered safer for foreigners than the rest of Somalia, and law and order is arguably better kept in regional capital Hargeisa, than in national capital Mogadishu.

3. Abkhazia

Officially part of the Caucasian nation of Georgia, Abkhazia fought a war of secession with its mother country in the early 1990s, declared independence in 1999, and signed a “strategic partnership” agreement with Russia in 2014.

Once known for its Black Sea resorts popular with the Soviet elite, Abkhazia’s picturesque waterfronts are enjoyed only by the most intrepid travellers and the situation remains sensitive.

The state has its own flag, its own government, and even its own passport, but is distinctly lacking in recognition. To summarise, it’s all rather complicated.

4. Western Sahara

Classed as one of the most sparsely populated regions in the world, it’s almost surprising that there’s been so much debate over the deserted dunes of Western Sahara, recognised by most observers as part of Morocco.

A renegade republic has set up shop in the area’s southern parts lined with minefields and military, and a lot of maps still seperate the region with dotted lines. Today, a few enterprising tour operators are starting to cash in on the region’s untouched dunes, and surprisingly active kite-boarding scene.

5. Sealand

This is the only entry on this list no one would fight a war over, because it’s a man made platform in the English Channel only just a touch larger than a football pitch.

As World War Two fort 12 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, Sealand was claimed by Paddy Roy Bates in 1967 after two decades as a pirate radio station, and promptly declared independence from the UK government.

After decades of inconsequential campaigning, and deafening silence from Westminster – the Sealand regime is no closer to statehood, but it does have 23.6 thousand followers on Instagram.

