Getting to grips with culture in Campello

CAMPELLO councillors from all parties voted to reactivate the Municipal Culture Committee.

Created in 1993, the committee was formally constituted in 1996 and updated in 2012 but has not met since then.

Compromis councillor Adriana Paredes, who proposed the motion, described access to culture as “a need and a right” in modern society.

The committee, an advisory body with representatives from all cultural groups in the municipality, will analyse the present situation of culture and heritage in Campello, while establishing lines of action.