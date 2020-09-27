Food fun for Benejúzar this October as the Benejúzar Experience returns

Benejúzar is set to welcome some food fun to the municipality as the Benejúzar Experience program returns this October.

OCTOBER in Benejúzar will be full of economic, leisure and cultural promotion activities designed to showcase everything local, according to Mayor, Antonio Miguel López.

The Town Hall of Benejúzar has presented its new edition of the Benejúzar Experience program; an initiative to promote local traditions, commerce and cuisine.

The event, which celebrates its fifth year, has adapted its programming to the new health situation and proposes numerous activities that will take place throughout the month.

The Mayor of Benejúzar, Antonio Miguel López, and the Councillor for Economic Promotion, Manuel Parra, have worked closely on this ambitious project which they hope will promote traditional products, native recipes and boost the local commerce.

A traditional trade fair has always been held within the framework of Benejúzar Experience but this year it will be viewed as a campaign to boost the local economy.

The initiative will consist of 500 vouchers that double the amount contributed by the residents to consume in the associated businesses.

Each card will have a price of €20 and will allow you to make purchases in a store in the municipality (belonging to ACE) worth €40, since the City Council will contribute €20 to each voucher.

The Mayor and the Councillor for Economic Promotion are looking for this activity to have a direct impact of around €20,000 on the local economy.

The Benejúzar Experience 2020 program will begin on October 5 and 6 with activities within the local educational centres.

To involve the youth of the municipality, two contests have been organised; one of illustrated recipes for younger children and another based on the social network TikTok for those over 14-years-old.

From October 15 to 31, the Benejúzar Experience program will also host a “Gastronomic Tour”; gastronomic evenings where residents can go to the restaurants of the municipality and enjoy tapas made of local produce.

The program will be completed with its traditional “Showcooking online”, an activity that will be broadcast on the Benejúzar Experience social channels.

The objective this year will be for residents to create three traditional recipes: olla tonta, also known as olla viuda, rice clarico de vigilia or de los tres puñaos, and almond cake.

