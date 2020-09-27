FC Cartagena come up with a clever way to make money without their fans

FC Cartagena have come up with a clever way to make money without their fans as Covid-19 continues to stop fans all around the world from entering football grounds.

FC CARTAGENA recently launched a new advertising campaign that has seen large canvases occupying the entire lower side of the Cartagonova Municipal Stadium.

Seven companies and institutions have taken up the excellent opportunity to gain some more visibility for their brands with television broadcast exposure.

The canvases were visible during the game against Real Sporting de Gijon, which the Albinegro team lost 1-0, meaning a continuation of their horrendous start to the LaLiga Smartbank season.

Cartagena City Council, among others, have opted for this new advertising campaign project located in the Cartagonova Stadium which gives welcomed visibility to their companies and institutions.

FC Cartagena will no doubt use the money they recoup from advertisers to replenish the money they spent on stadium renovations during the summer.

A statement from FC Cartagena read: “thank [you to] all the companies that have opted for our club to promote their companies in these difficult times. […] we hope to continue growing together during this exciting season that starts today at Cartagonova.”

