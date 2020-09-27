El Ejido police track down fugitive from Moroccan justice hunted by Interpol

EL Ejido police tracked down a fugitive from Moroccan justice hunted by Interpol for bringing cannabis resin into Spain.

Officers detained the 45-year old woman on the La Mojonera highway following an extensive search.

According to police Interpol issued the arrest warrant for the woman back in 2012 on Christmas Eve after the Tangier Maritime police surprised her trying to leave the Moroccan port city with nearly 4.5 kilos of the drug in all stuck on to various parts of her body.

The authorities suspected she was hiding out in El Ejido.

Their efforts to find her paid off and she was located and arrested.

Police have put her in the hands of the National Court to be handed over to the Moroccan authorities and serve her prison sentence.

