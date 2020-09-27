Customs seize more than a million contraband face masks at Almeria port

CUSTOMS have seized more than a million contraband face masks at Almeria port in an intervention in collaboration with the Guardia Civil.

Officers discovered the boxes of KN95 masks stashed at the bottom of four articulated semi-trailers about to go onto a ferry bound for Oran in Algeria.

The boxes of masks were mixed up with legal cargo in an attempt to get them through border inspections without raising suspicions

The authorities also found 1,600 mobiles, phone accessories and items of clothing which were not reflected in the presented documentation.

According to the Guardia Civil the total value of the seized goods added up to some €3.6 million.

They are now investigating five individuals for a crime of contraband.

A Guardia statement pointed out that contraband activities of this kind not only damage the economy and industrial property, but also represent a potential risk to consumers given there is a lack of quality and safety controls which guarantee production processes and the materials used to make the goods.

