Busot kept in the dark

THE municipal employee who took the temperature of pupils at Busot’s primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

He immediately self-isolated although the PSOE socialists, in opposition on Busot council, condemned the town hall for providing so little information about the case.

Busot’s mayor Alejandro Morant in turn criticised the regional Health department, complaining that the town hall received no information regarding the number of cases in Busot: “Town halls receive no information,” he lamented

Meanwhile Morant stressed that the employee wore an FFP2-type facemask and had no physical contact with the children.