Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan in disputed areas resulting in the loss of two helicopters and crew.

Fighting has broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan today around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down, but this claim has been disputed by military sources. Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan also said Armenian forces hit back, severely damaging three Azerbaijani tanks. There are no immediate reports on casualties apart from the helicopter crews.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994. Both sides have a heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry denied the claim that its helicopters and tanks had been hit. But President Ilham Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation that “there are losses among the Azerbaijani forces and the civilian population as a result of the Armenian bombardment.” Armenia has ordered it’s civilian population into shelters after Azerbaijan bombs rained down on the disputed region.

